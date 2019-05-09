Suicide Bomber Strikes in Sadr City; 18 Killed in Iraq

At least 18 people were killed, and 23 were wounded in recent violence:

In Baghdad’s Sadr City district, a suicide bomber killed eight people and wounded 15 more. Several stalls at the Jamila market were destroyed. Baghdad Operations Command confirmed the bombing at first, but later claimed that the explosion was controlled and injured no one. ISIS took responsibility for the blast. It is unclear which version of the story is true.

ISIS militants were blamed for an attack on a family in Gawar that left six members dead and wounded two others. The target was a local mukhtar. One militant was wounded.

An attack on a Shirqat grain silo left one guard dead. A soldier was killed when a bomb blew up as first responders arrived.

A bomb killed a shepherd near Kirkuk.

In Multaqa, an explosion wounded two policemen.

Three Peshmerga were wounded when a mortar exploded accidentally during a training exercise.