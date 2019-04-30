In Iraq, 245 Killed or Found Dead During April

During April, at least 211 people were killed, and 105 others were wounded. Also, 34 bodies were recovered from a mass grave. Last month, 134 people were killed in Iraq, and 45 bodies were recovered; 96 people were wounded. This month’s figures are roughly in line with March’s, with two notable exceptions: Two U.S. servicemembers died, and the number of militants killed more than doubled.

At least 29 civilians, 27 security personnel, and 155 militants were killed. The two U.S. servicemembers were killed in non-combat incidents. Also, 14 members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) were killed in Turkish airstrikes. Another 33 civilians and 72 security personnel were wounded.

At least 34 bodies were found in a mass grave, one person was killed, and two others were wounded in recently:

A mass grave in Sada village gave up 34 victims, mostly women who worked for the electoral commission.

In Mosul, a roadside bomb killed a farmer and wounded two engineers.

Read more by Margaret Griffis