Attacks in Kirkuk and Diyala provinces; 10 Killed in Iraq

At least 10 people were killed, and eight were wounded in recent violence:

An attack on a joint checkpoint in Yathrib left three security personnel dead and another wounded.

Three federal police were wounded when a bomb exploded in Rashad.

At a Kirkuk transportation center, a bomb wounded two civilians.

Two security personnel were wounded when gunmen attacked them during a prisoner transfer in Baquba. The detainee was killed in the attack.

Security operations south of Kirkuk in Wadi Shai left six militants dead.

Also, the military has been called in to Basra province after a long-running dispute between Batout and the Hamadna tribes escalated after an arrest. Witnesses are reporting that shells, rockets, heavy weaponry and drones are being used in the battle. There are concerns that some of the combatants are military personnel.

