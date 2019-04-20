U.S. Service Member Among 17 Killed in Iraq

At least 17 people were killed, and seven were wounded:
A U.S. service member was killed in a non-combat incident in Nineveh province.
In Qayara, a bomb killed two policemen and wounded three more
Twelve militants were killed during an operation in Hawija. Two security members were killed, and another was wounded in this or a separate operation.
A bomb in an orchard in Abbara left a farmer and his son wounded.
In Baghdad, gunmen wounded a militia leader.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
- ISIS Attacks Federal Police; Four Killed in Iraq – April 18th, 2019
- Roadside Bomb Targets Soldiers; 23 Killed in Iraq – April 16th, 2019
- Militia Attacks Police in Mosul; Eight Killed in Iraq – April 14th, 2019
- Security Personnel Clash with ISIS; Seven Killed in Iraq – April 12th, 2019
- Large-scale anti-ISIS operation; 18 Killed in Iraq – April 11th, 2019