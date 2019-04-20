U.S. Service Member Among 17 Killed in Iraq

At least 17 people were killed, and seven were wounded:

A U.S. service member was killed in a non-combat incident in Nineveh province.

In Qayara, a bomb killed two policemen and wounded three more

Twelve militants were killed during an operation in Hawija. Two security members were killed, and another was wounded in this or a separate operation.

A bomb in an orchard in Abbara left a farmer and his son wounded.

In Baghdad, gunmen wounded a militia leader.

