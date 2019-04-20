U.S. Service Member Among 17 Killed in Iraq

At least 17 people were killed, and seven were wounded:

A U.S. service member was killed in a non-combat incident in Nineveh province.

In Qayara, a bomb killed two policemen and wounded three more

Twelve militants were killed during an operation in Hawija. Two security members were killed, and another was wounded in this or a separate operation.

A bomb in an orchard in Abbara left a farmer and his son wounded.

In Baghdad, gunmen wounded a militia leader.

Read more by Margaret Griffis

Author: Margaret Griffis

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.