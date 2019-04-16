Roadside Bomb Targets Soldiers; 23 Killed in Iraq

At least 23 people were killed, and 17 were wounded in recent violence:
A roadside bomb blast in the Nuaimiya neighborhood in southern Fallujah injured 17 soldiers.
A civilian was gunned down in Husseiniya.
In Daquq, airstrikes killed 20 militants.
Two militants were killed in Kirkuk.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
- Militia Attacks Police in Mosul; Eight Killed in Iraq – April 14th, 2019
- Security Personnel Clash with ISIS; Seven Killed in Iraq – April 12th, 2019
- Large-scale anti-ISIS operation; 18 Killed in Iraq – April 11th, 2019
- Bomb Targets Tribal Leader and Family; Two Killed in Iraq – April 10th, 2019
- Retaliatory Strikes Against ISIS; Nine Killed in Iraq – April 9th, 2019