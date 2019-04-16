Roadside Bomb Targets Soldiers; 23 Killed in Iraq

At least 23 people were killed, and 17 were wounded in recent violence:

A roadside bomb blast in the Nuaimiya neighborhood in southern Fallujah injured 17 soldiers.

A civilian was gunned down in Husseiniya.

In Daquq, airstrikes killed 20 militants.

Two militants were killed in Kirkuk.

Read more by Margaret Griffis

Author: Margaret Griffis

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.