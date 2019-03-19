Soldiers Ambushed near Baghdad; 12 Killed in Iraq

At least 12 people were killed, and six were wounded:

Militants ambushed security personnel in Tarmiya, leaving three soldiers dead and five wounded. The town is just north of Baghdad.

Two children were killed when a bomb exploded in Tarfaya.

Clashes between Iraqi forces and the Shingal Protection Units (Y.B.S.) — which is said to be affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) — continued in the Sinjar (Shingal) area after security reinforcements were sent by Baghdad. At least one soldier was killed in the Om Diban area, and one soldier was wounded. The number of injured is expected to rise. The clashes resumed after a failed attempt at talks.

Four militants were killed in an operation in Mandali.

An airstrike on Rashad left two militants dead.

Also, Turkey launched an artillery attack that damaged the homes of three Christian families in Kani Masi, but no casualties were reported.

Read more by Margaret Griffis