Roadside Bomb Blasts Militia; Four Killed in Iraq, 15 Found in Mass Grave

At least four people were killed, and six were wounded; 15 bodies were found:

In Mosul, 15 bodies, including those of four children, were recovered from a pile of rubble in the old sector of town.

A roadside bomb killed an explosives expert and wounded six other militia members near Baiji, as the group was trying to defuse it.

Two militiamen were killed in a blast in Jurf al-Nasr (formerly Jurf al-Sakhar).

Security forces near Khanaqin killed a militant.

