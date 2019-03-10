Roadside Bomb Blasts Militia; Four Killed in Iraq, 15 Found in Mass Grave

At least four people were killed, and six were wounded; 15 bodies were found:
In Mosul, 15 bodies, including those of four children, were recovered from a pile of rubble in the old sector of town.
A roadside bomb killed an explosives expert and wounded six other militia members near Baiji, as the group was trying to defuse it.
Two militiamen were killed in a blast in Jurf al-Nasr (formerly Jurf al-Sakhar).
Security forces near Khanaqin killed a militant.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
- Teen Girl Dies in Mosul Blast; 17 Killed in Iraq – March 8th, 2019
- Militia Forces Ambushed in North; 10 Killed in Iraq – March 6th, 2019
- Coalition Strikes on ISIS Hideout; 13 Killed in Iraq – March 4th, 2019
- ISIS Members Stopped Near Border; Eight Killed in Iraq – March 3rd, 2019
- Abductees Shot Dead in Desert; Seven Killed in Iraq – March 1st, 2019