Teen Girl Dies in Mosul Blast; 17 Killed in Iraq

At least 17 people were killed, and 16 were wounded:

In Mosul, a bombing killed two people and wounded ten others. The two fatalities were 13-year-old girl and a member of the security forces. Five of the wounded were also security personnel.

Five soldiers were killed, and another was wounded, when a gunman opened fire at a base in Abu Ghraib.

In Youssef al-Hillan, a policeman was shot dead.

Three demonstrators and two policemen were wounded during demonstrations in Basra.

An airstrike killed three militants in Metabijh.

Six militants were killed during a two-week operation in Hawdh al-Waqf.

Also, two mass graves were discovered. Authorities believe that one dates to 2015 and contains Islamic State victims. The other is older, dating to 2007, and is likely the work of al-Qaeda militants.

Read more by Margaret Griffis