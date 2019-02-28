337 Killed or Found Dead in Iraq During February

The short month of February saw 194 people killed and 95 others wounded across Iraq. Another 143 bodies were discovered in mass graves. Except for the number of wounded dropping significantly, these figures are close to January’s numbers when 184 people were killed; 178 were wounded; and, 142 bodies were discovered in graves.



The analysis is as follows: At least 45 civilians, 36 security personnel, and 113 militants were killed during February. Another 55 civilians, 38 security personnel, and two militants were wounded. Also, a number of people were kidnapped in northern and western Iraq while out harvesting truffles, a seasonal delicacy; some were released, while others were executed.

At least three people were killed, and another 28 were wounded in recent violence:

In Mosul, a car bomb killed two people and wounded 24 more near the university.

Four militiamen were wounded by a roadside blast in Hatra.

Gunmen killed a policeman in Qayara.

