Mortars Fall North of Baghdad; 10 Killed in Iraq

At least ten people were killed, and another four were wounded:

Mortars falling on Jadida, a village just north of Baghdad, killed two people and wounded four others.

A policeman was killed during an attack at the Alas oil field.

Coalition strikes killed seven militants in Tal Aswad.

Author: Margaret Griffis

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.