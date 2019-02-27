Mortars Fall North of Baghdad; 10 Killed in Iraq

At least ten people were killed, and another four were wounded:
Mortars falling on Jadida, a village just north of Baghdad, killed two people and wounded four others.
A policeman was killed during an attack at the Alas oil field.
Coalition strikes killed seven militants in Tal Aswad.
