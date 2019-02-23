Men on Fishing Trip Among Nine Killed in Iraq

At least nine people were killed, and another three were wounded:

The bodies of five fishermen were discovered at a campsite near Lake Thar Thar. A firefight that followed the discovery left three security personnel wounded. Authorities believe the men, who bore gunshot wounds, were killed by Islamic State militants. The men were from Najaf.

Airstrikes on the Makhoul Mountains left two militants dead.

A militant was killed during an operation in Yaiji.

Near Riyadh, another militant was killed.

