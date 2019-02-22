26 Shabaks Found in Mass Grave; Three Killed in Iraq

At least three people were killed, another was wounded, and 26 bodies were found in a mass grave:

A mass grave in Bazwaya gave up 26 bodies belonging to members of the Shabak minority group. The victims are believed to have been killed by ISIS.

In Kirkuk, security personnel killed an ISIS judge a day after he was accused of killing a militiaman.

Gunmen killed a government employee in Baaj.

A villager was injured in Mahmoud Aziz during a clash with militants.

