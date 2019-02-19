Truffle Hunters Executed; 17 Killed in Iraq

At least 17 people were killed and another two were wounded:

The bodies of six abductees were discovered in Umm al-Jedaan. The group was kidnapped on Monday. Eight bodies have been found so far.

An I.E.D. blast in Fallujah killed two children who were playing near the device.

A bomb killed a shepherd in Rashad.

Two people were wounded by a blast in Buhriz.

In Qayara, Two security personnel were killed in an attack. Four militants were also killed.

Two militants were wounded in a clash in Askari.

