Truffle Hunters Executed; 17 Killed in Iraq

At least 17 people were killed and another two were wounded:
The bodies of six abductees were discovered in Umm al-Jedaan. The group was kidnapped on Monday. Eight bodies have been found so far.
An I.E.D. blast in Fallujah killed two children who were playing near the device.
A bomb killed a shepherd in Rashad.
Two people were wounded by a blast in Buhriz.
In Qayara, Two security personnel were killed in an attack. Four militants were also killed.
Two militants were wounded in a clash in Askari.
