Militia Convoy Attacked; 17 Killed in Iraq

At least 17 people were killed and nine more were wounded:

A double bombing near Samarra killed eight militiamen and wounded seven more.

The bodies of two brothers who were kidnapped a month ago were found near Rashad.

In the Makhoul Mountains, a bomb killed was a colonel who was head of counter-explosives operations. His driver was wounded.

An attack on an Imam Weis outpost left one policeman dead and another wounded.

In Mosul, four militants were killed during an operation.

A militant was killed in Qara Tapa.

