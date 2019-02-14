Militia Convoy Attacked; 17 Killed in Iraq

At least 17 people were killed and nine more were wounded:
A double bombing near Samarra killed eight militiamen and wounded seven more.
The bodies of two brothers who were kidnapped a month ago were found near Rashad.
In the Makhoul Mountains, a bomb killed was a colonel who was head of counter-explosives operations. His driver was wounded.
An attack on an Imam Weis outpost left one policeman dead and another wounded.
In Mosul, four militants were killed during an operation.
A militant was killed in Qara Tapa.
