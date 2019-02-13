Security Forces Rescue 30 Civilians; Three Killed in Iraq

At least three people were killed and three more were wounded:

Security forces rescued 30 civilians who were under siege in the Makhoul Mountains. The group may have consisted of two families out hunting or hiking, when gunmen came across them. Two militants were wounded in the clashes.

One special forces officer was killed and another was wounded in an attack in Muqdadiya.

A body found near Khanaqin belonged to a member of the Kakai minority; earlier in the week militants set fire to a pair of homes belonging to other members. A suicide bomber was killed.

