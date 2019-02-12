10 Bodies Found in Mass Grave; 3 Killed in Iraq

At least three people were killed and 10 bodies were found in a mass grave:

Ten bodies were recovered from under rubble in Mosul.

In the Hamrin Mountains, security forces killed two militants.

Militiamen killed a suicide bomber in Khanaqin.

Author: Margaret Griffis

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.