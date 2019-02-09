Security Personnel Among 10 Killed in Iraq

At least ten people were killed and three were wounded:
Two soldiers were killed and two more were wounded when a roadside bomb exploded in Kubeisa.
An ISIS attack on Qaradar village left one policeman dead and two wounded.
An airstrike on Hawija left seven militants dead.
