Security Personnel Among 10 Killed in Iraq

At least ten people were killed and three were wounded:

Two soldiers were killed and two more were wounded when a roadside bomb exploded in Kubeisa.

An ISIS attack on Qaradar village left one policeman dead and two wounded.

An airstrike on Hawija left seven militants dead.

Read more by Margaret Griffis

Author: Margaret Griffis

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.