Three Brothers Killed While Gathering Truffles; 60 Bodies Found in Iraq

At least three people were killed and 60 bodies were found:
Militants kidnapped and killed three brothers who were gathering truffles in the Makhoul Mountains.
In Mosul, 14 bodies were recovered.
A mass grave containing 46 bodies was found in Baaj.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
