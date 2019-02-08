Three Brothers Killed While Gathering Truffles; 60 Bodies Found in Iraq

At least three people were killed and 60 bodies were found:

Militants kidnapped and killed three brothers who were gathering truffles in the Makhoul Mountains.

In Mosul, 14 bodies were recovered.

A mass grave containing 46 bodies was found in Baaj.

Read more by Margaret Griffis

Author: Margaret Griffis

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.