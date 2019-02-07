Sixteen Alleged Militants Killed in Iraq

At least 16 alleged militants were killed:
Eight ISIS militants were killed during an operation in Saniya.
Iraqi and Coalition forces killed seven militants in Riyadh.
A Buhriz raid left one militant dead.
