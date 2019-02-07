Sixteen Alleged Militants Killed in Iraq

At least 16 alleged militants were killed:

Eight ISIS militants were killed during an operation in Saniya.

Iraqi and Coalition forces killed seven militants in Riyadh.

A Buhriz raid left one militant dead.

Author: Margaret Griffis

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.