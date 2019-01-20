Four People Killed in Iraq Attacks

At least four people were killed in Diyala province, and one was wounded:

Near Baquba, militants killed two militiamen and wounded a third one.

Militants killed two policemen at a checkpoint in Sherbag.

Read more by Margaret Griffis

Author: Margaret Griffis

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.