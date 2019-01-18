Basra Protests Turn Violent Again; Two Killed in Iraq

At least two people were killed, and one was wounded in recent violence:
Demonstrators near the governor’s offices in Basra set fire to a police station and threw stones at police, injuring one officer. Tear gas was used to disperse the crowd, which was calling for the release of protesters arrested earlier this week, as well as better services and jobs.
A militant was killed during a failed attack on a village in the Kirkuk area.
In Baghdad, federal police killed a militant.
Also, 20 villages in the Khanaqin area were evacuated in recent days due to an increase in ISIS attacks. Officials in Abu Saida are contemplating similar evacuations of villagers nearby.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
- 40 Bodies in ISIS Grave; Seven Killed in Iraq – January 16th, 2019
- Scattered Attacks Leave Four Dead in Iraq – January 15th, 2019
- Children Wounded in Roadside Blast; Two Killed in Iraq – January 13th, 2019
- ISIS Members Poisoned by Relative; Seven Killed in Iraq – January 12th, 2019
- Car Bomb in Town Near Syrian Border; Six Killed in Iraq – January 11th, 2019