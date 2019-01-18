Basra Protests Turn Violent Again; Two Killed in Iraq

At least two people were killed, and one was wounded in recent violence:

Demonstrators near the governor’s offices in Basra set fire to a police station and threw stones at police, injuring one officer. Tear gas was used to disperse the crowd, which was calling for the release of protesters arrested earlier this week, as well as better services and jobs.

A militant was killed during a failed attack on a village in the Kirkuk area.

In Baghdad, federal police killed a militant.

Also, 20 villages in the Khanaqin area were evacuated in recent days due to an increase in ISIS attacks. Officials in Abu Saida are contemplating similar evacuations of villagers nearby.

Read more by Margaret Griffis