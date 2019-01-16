40 Bodies in ISIS Grave; Seven Killed in Iraq

At least seven people were killed, and 16 were wounded in recent violence; 40 bodies were found in a mass grave:

Forty bodies belonging to ISIS members were discovered in a mass grave in Kaske.

In Rashad, a bombing wounded seven militiamen. Their comrades transported them to a hospital in Kirkuk, where police told them to leave their weapons outside. When they refused to obey the order, a skirmish broke out, leaving three more wounded.

Also in Kirkuk, gunmen assassinated Jabbar Rashid, the head of the local Kurdistan Democratic Party. A civilian was wounded in a shooting.

An old landmine in Sitkan killed one person and wounded three more.

One police officer was killed and two more were wounded when militants attacked a station in Mahmoud Abbas.

An airstrike killed three militants in Makhmour.

A militant leader was killed in an airstrike in the Hamrin Mountains.

