Bombers Strike in Tikrit; 11 Killed in Iraq, 22 Found in Mass Grave

A mass grave containing 22 bodies was discovered in Mahaweel. The Sunni city south of Baghdad was never under Islamic State control. Instead, Shi’ite militias were in charge of security.

At a Tikrit checkpoint, a bomb killed three people and wounded 10 more. The dead included at least two policemen. Three security personnel were among the wounded. A suicide bomber was killed at a separate location.

Two dumped bodies were found in Mahaweel.

A roadside bomb wounded three people in Abbasi.

Near Balkana, an airstrike left four militants dead.

An airstrike in Rutba killed a militant leader.

Also, Human Rights Watch reports that the Kurdistan Regional Government tortured confessions out of 20 teenagers who were then convicted of being Islamic State members. The rights group believes the torture is ongoing.

