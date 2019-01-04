ISIS Attacks Leave Three Killed, Three Wounded

At least three were killed and three were wounded in recent violence:
Militants killed three brothers in Mosul.
Two security personnel were wounded when ISIS militants attacked their checkpoint near Hawija.
A bomb wounded a soldier in Hibhib.
Also, a riot at a woman’s shelter in Baghdad possibly left nine dead and 22 wounded. Two women were reported stabbed, while the other seven died in the fire. Details are cloudy. It is unclear what set off the riot.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
- ISIS Attacks Security Post; Four Killed in Iraq – January 2nd, 2019
- 7,201 Killed in Iraq During 2018, Lowest Since US Invasion – January 1st, 2019
- 365 Killed or Found in Mass Graves in Iraq During December – December 31st, 2018
- 200 Bodies Found in Mass Grave; Eight Killed in Iraq – December 30th, 2018
- Scattered Attacks Leave Three Dead, Six Wounded Across Iraq – December 29th, 2018