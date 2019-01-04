ISIS Attacks Leave Three Killed, Three Wounded

At least three were killed and three were wounded in recent violence:

Militants killed three brothers in Mosul.

Two security personnel were wounded when ISIS militants attacked their checkpoint near Hawija.

A bomb wounded a soldier in Hibhib.

Also, a riot at a woman’s shelter in Baghdad possibly left nine dead and 22 wounded. Two women were reported stabbed, while the other seven died in the fire. Details are cloudy. It is unclear what set off the riot.

Read more by Margaret Griffis