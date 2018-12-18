Iran-Iraq War Remains Exchanged; Five Killed in Iraq

At least five people were killed in recent violence:

Militants passing through Obour detained and killed three civilians.

Security forces killed two militants in Salah ad Din province.

Also, Iran and Iraq exchanged the remains of dozens of dead from the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq War. The International Committee of the Red Cross oversaw the transfer of 46 Iranian and four Iraqi soldiers who were killed in the war.

Read more by Margaret Griffis