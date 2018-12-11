Militants Attack Federal Police Unit; Seven Killed in Iraq

At least seven people were killed, and 13 were wounded:

In Khanaqin, militants killed a federal policeman and wounded five more.

A bomb in Youssef Bek left two policemen dead and four civilians wounded.

A man was gunned down in Kirkuk.

A roadside bomb near Waqf Basin wounded a man. Separately, a militant was killed while trying to plant explosives in the area.

An operation in Riyadh left two militants dead and three wounded.

