Militants Attack Federal Police Unit; Seven Killed in Iraq

At least seven people were killed, and 13 were wounded:
In Khanaqin, militants killed a federal policeman and wounded five more.
A bomb in Youssef Bek left two policemen dead and four civilians wounded.
A man was gunned down in Kirkuk.
A roadside bomb near Waqf Basin wounded a man. Separately, a militant was killed while trying to plant explosives in the area.
An operation in Riyadh left two militants dead and three wounded.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
- Peshmerga Member Among Two Dead in Iraq – December 9th, 2018
- Turkish Jets Strike PKK Targets; 12 Killed in Iraq – December 8th, 2018
- ISIS Grave Gives up 50 Bodies; Two Killed in Iraq – December 6th, 2018
- Protesters Attempt to Storm Basra Governor’s Office; 16 Killed in Iraq – December 4th, 2018
- Four Killed in Iraq – December 2nd, 2018