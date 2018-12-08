Turkish Jets Strike PKK Targets; 12 Killed in Iraq

At least 12 people were killed, and two were wounded in recent violence:

Turkish airstrikes in northern Iraq killed eight people believed to be members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.).

Airstrikes left three militants dead in Kasrat.

A militant was killed and two more were wounded in the Hamrin Mountains.

Author: Margaret Griffis

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.