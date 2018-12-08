Turkish Jets Strike PKK Targets; 12 Killed in Iraq

At least 12 people were killed, and two were wounded in recent violence:
Turkish airstrikes in northern Iraq killed eight people believed to be members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.).
Airstrikes left three militants dead in Kasrat.
A militant was killed and two more were wounded in the Hamrin Mountains.
