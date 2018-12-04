Protesters Attempt to Storm Basra Governor’s Office; 16 Killed in Iraq

Protests in Basra continued, where security forces used weapons to scatter a crowd intent on storming the governor’s office. Separately, an altercation between protestors and Basra Governor Asaad al-Eidani became physical; a cameraman was arrested for filming the incident.

At least 16 people were killed, and two were wounded:

An attack in Nasr killed one person and wounded two more.

A tribal chief was shot dead in Omrin village.

In Tal Abta, a civilian was shot dead.

Airstrikes in a rural area of Kifri left 13 militants dead.

