Protesters Attempt to Storm Basra Governor’s Office; 16 Killed in Iraq

Protests in Basra continued, where security forces used weapons to scatter a crowd intent on storming the governor’s office. Separately, an altercation between protestors and Basra Governor Asaad al-Eidani became physical; a cameraman was arrested for filming the incident.
At least 16 people were killed, and two were wounded:
An attack in Nasr killed one person and wounded two more.
A tribal chief was shot dead in Omrin village.
In Tal Abta, a civilian was shot dead.
Airstrikes in a rural area of Kifri left 13 militants dead.
