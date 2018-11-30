Electric Linemen Targets of Attack; Two Killed in Iraq

At least two people were killed, and four were wounded in recent violence:

One militia officer was killed and two members were wounded in Diyala province as they were providing security for linemen sent there to repair a sabotaged electrical line. The team was also subjected to a mortar attack.

A man was shot dead while driving a car in Abu Garma.

Militants seriously wounded a federal police officer during an attack on a barracks in Zanqar.

In Zubayr, gunmen seriously wounded an officer in Basra Operations Command.

