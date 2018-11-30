Electric Linemen Targets of Attack; Two Killed in Iraq

At least two people were killed, and four were wounded in recent violence:
One militia officer was killed and two members were wounded in Diyala province as they were providing security for linemen sent there to repair a sabotaged electrical line. The team was also subjected to a mortar attack.
A man was shot dead while driving a car in Abu Garma.
Militants seriously wounded a federal police officer during an attack on a barracks in Zanqar.
In Zubayr, gunmen seriously wounded an officer in Basra Operations Command.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
- Militia Leader Among Three Killed in Iraq – November 29th, 2018
- Basra Protests Flare up; Five Killed in Iraq – November 28th, 2018
- Airstrikes on ISIS Targets; 32 Killed in Iraq – November 26th, 2018
- Police Lieutenant Gunned Down; Four Killed in Iraq – November 24th, 2018
- 46 Bodies Found in Mass Grave in Iraq – November 23rd, 2018