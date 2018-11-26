Airstrikes on ISIS Targets; 32 Killed in Iraq

At least 32 were killed, and six were wounded in recent violence:

Two bombs in Badush killed three policemen and wounded two more.

In Anbar, a bomb killed one policeman and wounded four more.

A mukhtar was gunned down in Ayadiya.

Security forces killed 14 ISIS militants in Nineveh province.

Thirteen ISIS militants were killed during airstrikes on Rutba.

