School Bus Bombed near Mosul; 13 Killed in Iraq

At least 13 people were killed in recent violence, and 13 were wounded:

A bomb targeting a school bus in Shura killed four children and wounded seven others.

In Uwainat, a civilian was shot dead.

Gunmen killed six militiamen in Hafair.

Two militiamen were killed and four were wounded in Badush.

In Jalawla, two security personnel were wounded in a blast.

