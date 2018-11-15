Turkish Jets Bomb Civilians; Six Killed in Iraq

At least six people were killed and three were wounded in recent violence:

Turkish air strike killed three civilians in Ardana village in Dohuk province. The strikes generally target Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas hiding in Iraq, but they occasionally kill civilians unaffiliated with the group.

A bomb in Badush killed two civilians and wounded a policeman.

An explosion killed a militant and wounded two more in Metabijh. Abu Yaqoub, known as al-Sayaf, or Swordsman, was a well-known and wanted executioner.

Read more by Margaret Griffis