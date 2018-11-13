25 Killed in Turkish Strikes Against PKK in Northern Iraq

At least 25 people were killed in recent violence:

Turkish air strikes against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) targets across northern Iraq left another 25 guerrillas dead. Turkey reported on Tuesday that it “neutralized” 57 guerrillas in air strikes on Iraq over the last four days. By neutralized, the government means that the guerrillas were either killed or captured. In this case, the assumption is that they were killed in the air strikes. The other 32 deaths were previously reported.

