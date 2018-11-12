Sunni Militia Officer Among 16 Killed in Iraq

Security reinforcements were deployed to Makhmour to respond to increasing reports of Islamic State militants in the area. Besides the recent air strikes, Coalition forces reported killing 55 militants over a two-day span at the end of October.
At least 16 people were killed in recent violence:
Militants killed nine people during an attack at the Dabtiya home of a Sunni tribal militia officer. Captain Misha’an Hazemawi was among the dead. The other eight victims may have been bystanders.
The body of a woman who bore torture marks was found in Mosul.
In Jabal Bur, a roadside bomb killed a shepherd.
Four guerrillas were killed during Turkish air strikes on Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) targets in Hakurk.
