Airstrikes in Kurdish Region; 33 Killed in Iraq

At least 33 people were killed and one person was wounded:

Three civilians were killed during an attack on Hadhar.

A roadside bomb in Kifri wounded one person.

At least 14 militants were killed during airstrikes in the Mount Qaraqosh area.

In Tarmiya, security forces killed a suicide bomber.

Turkish airstrikes against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) target hideouts in the Qandil Mountains left 15 people dead.

