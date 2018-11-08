Bomb Blast at Mosul Restaurant; 13 Killed in Iraq

At least 13 people were killed and 16 were wounded:

Five people were killed when a car bomb was detonated at a Mosul restaurant. Fourteen others were wounded. The explosion took place near the Abu Layla restaurant, which is popular with security members. Several buildings, as well as the restaurant, were damaged. Security forces also prevented a car bombing in the Ehliha area. A car bomb exploded in Ghabat a few days ago, prompting officials to wonder if the Islamic State militants are regrouping. A third occurred just south of the city two weeks ago.

Gunmen killed a Peshmerga fighter in Daquq.

In Khan Bani Saad, mortars wounded two people.

Six militants were killed during an airstrike near Rutba.

Security personnel in Saniya killed a militant who had disguised himself in women’s clothing.

Read more by Margaret Griffis