Thirty Bodies Found in Mass Grave; 20 Killed in Iraq

At least 20 militants were killed, and one policeman was wounded. Thirty bodies were found in a grave:

A mass grave containing 30 bodies was found in Badush. Authorities confirmed that candidates for the 2014 parliamentary election were found in the grave.

Clashes in the Hamrin Mountains left a policeman with injuries. Three militants were killed.

Twelve militants were killed in the Islamial-Maita basin area, on the border between Diyala and Salah ad Din provinces.

An airstrike killed a militant leader and three companions between Hit and Lake Tharthar.

A militant was killed in Kokjli.

Read more by Margaret Griffis