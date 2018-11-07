Thirty Bodies Found in Mass Grave; 20 Killed in Iraq

At least 20 militants were killed, and one policeman was wounded. Thirty bodies were found in a grave:
A mass grave containing 30 bodies was found in Badush. Authorities confirmed that candidates for the 2014 parliamentary election were found in the grave.
Clashes in the Hamrin Mountains left a policeman with injuries. Three militants were killed.
Twelve militants were killed in the Islamial-Maita basin area, on the border between Diyala and Salah ad Din provinces.
An airstrike killed a militant leader and three companions between Hit and Lake Tharthar.
A militant was killed in Kokjli.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
- More Bombs in Baghdad Despite Ministry Denials; Six Killed in Iraq – November 5th, 2018
- String of Bombs Strike Baghdad; 33 Killed in Iraq – November 4th, 2018
- ISIS Assassinates Three Chieftains in Iraq; 16 Killed, 15 Found in Mass Grave – November 3rd, 2018
- Protests Resume in Basra; 10 Killed in Iraq – November 2nd, 2018
- Bomb Blasts Governor’s Convoy; 40 Killed in Iraq – November 1st, 2018