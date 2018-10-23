Car Bomb Explodes at Market South of Mosul; Seven Killed in Iraq

At least 13 people were killed or found dead and two were wounded in recent violence:

A car bomb exploded at a market in Qayara, killing seven people and wounding 40 more. Two of the fatalities were soldiers, and many shops were damaged or destroyed. After the attack, Iraqi Parliament speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi said there is a need for increasing security programs in liberated areas still suffering Islamic State attacks.

A civilian was wounded in an attack in Taji.

Author: Margaret Griffis

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.