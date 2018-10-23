Car Bomb Explodes at Market South of Mosul; Seven Killed in Iraq

At least 13 people were killed or found dead and two were wounded in recent violence:
A car bomb exploded at a market in Qayara, killing seven people and wounding 40 more. Two of the fatalities were soldiers, and many shops were damaged or destroyed. After the attack, Iraqi Parliament speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi said there is a need for increasing security programs in liberated areas still suffering Islamic State attacks.
A civilian was wounded in an attack in Taji.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
- Baghdad Deploys More Troops to Kirkuk; 13 Killed in Iraq – October 22nd, 2018
- Random Attacks Rattle North; 23 Killed in Iraq – October 21st, 2018
- Nine Militants Killed During Security Operations in Iraq – October 20th, 2018
- Anti-ISIS Imam Among 11 Killed in Iraq – October 19th, 2018
- Over 2,200 Bodies Exhumed in Mosul Region; Four Killed in Iraq – October 18th, 2018