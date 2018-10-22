Baghdad Deploys More Troops to Kirkuk; 13 Killed in Iraq

The Iraqi government deployed extra troops to western Kirkuk province to address continued attacks from Islamic State militants.

At least 13 people were killed and two were wounded in recent violence:

A bomb in Riyadh left one policeman dead and two wounded.

The bodies of 12 more militants were found between Hit and Haditha. Eight bodies were reported recovered on Sunday. The men were shot execution style and believed to be on a list of disloyal militants recently released by Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

