ISIS Commander Blamed for Iran Attack among 18 Killed in Iraq

At least 18 people were killed, and 11 others were wounded in recent violence:

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claimed to have killed five militants in Diyala province, including an ISIS commander who may have masterminded an attack on Iranian forces during a parade in Ahvaz last month. The forces who killed Abu Zaha may have been members of and Iraqi militia backed by Iran.

In Kirkuk province, two Turkmen fighters were killed in a bombing. One policeman was killed and two were wounded when clashes erupted in the province.

A bomb killed one militiaman and wounded four more in Saidiya.

One militiaman was killed and three were wounded when a bomb exploded in the Hamrin Mountains.

A bomb in Qaim killed a colonel and wounded two soldiers.

In Madaen, an armed attack left one civilian dead.

A civilian was shot dead in Abu Saida.

A dumped body was found on a highway between Erbil and Kirkuk.

Security forces killed four militants in Hawija.

Read more by Margaret Griffis