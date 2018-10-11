30 Bodies in Mass Grave near Mosul; Two Killed in Iraq

At least 32 people were killed or found dead, and eight others were wounded in recent violence:
A mass grave containing 30 bodies was discovered near Mosul in Ain al-Jahsh.
A roadside bomb blast killed one person and wounded five more at a busy commercial area in Kirkuk. Security personnel killed a militant.
In Hawija, mortars wounded three people.
