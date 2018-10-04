Basra Water Sickens EU Envoy; 14 Killed in Iraq

The European Union’s ambassador to Iraq, Ramon Blecua, wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday that he felt sick while visiting Basra. UNICEF doctors attributed his illness to the contaminated water that has sickened over 90,000 people and ignited deadly protests. He was in Basra to address the E.U.’s efforts in restoring services, ending corruption, and creating jobs.

At least 14 people were killed, and another was wounded in recent violence:

In Mosul, two dumped bodies bearing torture marks were discovered at separate locations. One militant was killed and several were arrested during clashes in the Zahraa district.

A bomb near the Syrian border in Rummana killed one person and wounded another.

Turkish air strikes killed 10 members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in Avasin-Basyan and Zap.

