Bombs Rattle Kirkuk; Eight Killed in Iraq

At least eight people were killed, and nine were wounded in recent violence:

In Kirkuk, one person was killed and another wounded when a bomb exploded near a power plant. A sticky bomb at a bus stop wounded five people. Three people were wounded in a separate explosion.

The body of a village chieftain, Ahmed Hamid Ubeid, was found near Zabra.

A civilian was shot dead in Kokjli.

In Baghdad, one person was shot dead.

Four militants were killed in the Hamrin Mountains.

Other news:

The German government announced on Tuesday that it will extend its mission for an, as yet, undecided amount of time in Iraq, but end reconnaissance flights on October 31, 2019.

On Wednesday, Turkey approved the extension of its mandate, keeping troops in Iraq and Syria, for another year.

Read more by Margaret Griffis