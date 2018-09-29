Turkish Military Casualties in Bombing; 22 Killed in Iraq

One Turkish soldier was killed and four were wounded in a bombing in northern Iraq. The troops are ostensibly operating illegally in northern Iraq chasing after Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas based in Iraq. Iraq has publicly called on Turkey to remove its troops on several occasions including on Friday, when Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jafari addressed the United Nations. They have refused citing an urgent need for security. Jafari called on Turkey not only to withdraw its unwanted troops but to also remove a dam from the Tigris River that is causing severe water shortages downstream in Iraq.

Citing a series of threats from Iran and Shi’ite militias, the U.S. State Department is evacuating staff and closing its consulate in Basra. A spokesperson said the department is looking into incidents that occurred over the last day including a rocket attack Friday morning. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed neighboring Iran, which supports the militia groups, for the attacks. Iraq said it regretted the move and rejected what it called propaganda about Iran.

At least 22 were killed and 15 were wounded:

Turkey announced the death of a Turkish soldier and the wounding of four more when an improvised explosive device attributed to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) exploded in northern Iraq. Separately, Turkish air forces targeting the P.K.K. guerrillas killed eight in Avasin-Basyan and Metina. Another six were killed in strikes against Gara.

Militants killed two fishermen who were out on the Tigris River near Hammam al-Ali.

In Hilla, gunmen killed a banker.

Six airmen were lightly wounded when their plane crashed during a training mission near Tuz Khormato.

In Baghdad, a bomb wounded three people.

Two militants were killed in Riyadh.

In Imam Weis, a militant was killed and two more were wounded during an operation.

A suicide bomber was killed in Jalawla.

