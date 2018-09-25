Basra Activist Assassinated; 21 Killed in Iraq

Demonstrations resumed in Basra, where a female activist was assassinated on Tuesday. Soad al-Ali was openly involved in recent Basra protests. Meanwhile, in Baghdad, M.P. Odai Awad, who represents Basra, offered city water to three of his colleagues in parliament who claimed to have fixed the polluted water situation in Basra; they refused to drink the water.

At least 21 people were killed and 15 were wounded in recent violence:

A human rights activist was shot dead and her husband was wounded in Basra. A gunman shot the pair shortly after they returned to their parked vehicle.

In Baghdad, a bomb in Bayaa killed two people. One person was killed and two were wounded when a bomb exploded in Baghdad al-Jadida. In Shoala, a bomb wounded three people. Three people were wounded by a blast in a northern neighborhood. A bomb in Shabb wounded two women.

Three bodies belonging to kidnapping victims were found in Mosul. A civilian was shot dead.

Two people were injured in Hit, when armed assailants attacked the home of a purported Islamic State family that had just returned to the city.

In Abu Saida, a bomb wounded a farmer. Gunmen wounded a government employee.

Eleven militants were killed in a clash near Kirkuk.

Airstrikes left two militants dead in Sobeih.

Read more by Margaret Griffis