Kirkuk Blast Targets Political Party; 24 Killed in Iraq

At least 24 people were killed, and three were wounded:

In Kirkuk, a car bomb blast wounded three people outside a Dawa party office, the party lead by Nouri al-Maliki. A nearby shrine could also have been the target.

A bomb in Anah left a security member dead.

Turkish airstrikes targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas left eight dead in Haftanin and Gara.

Fifteen militants were killed in a cave in Akashat during a joint operation that included Coalition troops.

Read more by Margaret Griffis