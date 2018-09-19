Kirkuk Blast Targets Political Party; 24 Killed in Iraq

At least 24 people were killed, and three were wounded:
In Kirkuk, a car bomb blast wounded three people outside a Dawa party office, the party lead by Nouri al-Maliki. A nearby shrine could also have been the target.
A bomb in Anah left a security member dead.
Turkish airstrikes targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas left eight dead in Haftanin and Gara.
Fifteen militants were killed in a cave in Akashat during a joint operation that included Coalition troops.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
