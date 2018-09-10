Seven Executed in Iraq; 27 Others Killed in Random Attacks

At least 34 people were killed or executed, and 13 were wounded:

Iraq announced the execution of seven men found guilty on terrorism charges. The bodies were handed over to a morgue in Nasariya.

The bodies of four men were found, beheaded, in Khanaqin a few hours after they were kidnapped. Three of the men were Peshmerga members.

A suicide bomber at a hospital in Haditha killed two security guards and wounded five others.

In Shirqat, one Iraqi soldier was killed when three suicide bombers attacked his unit. A security operation left eight militants dead.

A bomb in Rutba killed one person and wounded two more.

Gunmen shot dead a police officer in Baquba.

A teenager was shot dead in Kirkuk.

A bomb in Jihad wounded four people.

Two firefighters were wounded attempting to control a pipeline fire after a bombing at the Bay Hassan oilfield.

Turkey reported killed two guerrillas in an airstrike targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party locations in Metina.

Security forces killed two militants in the Hamrin Mountains. A third one died in mysterious circumstances.

Other news:

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi was in Basra on Monday, but the visit only drew out fresh protests Monday evening. Among the places he stopped at was a water treatment plant. Frustration with contaminated water supplies was the spark that set off violent protests last week.

Meanwhile, Basra Governor Asaad Al Eidani complained that the prime minister has failed to spend any money on the province even after promising to do so following protests in July. Separately, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani reportedly said he did not support the return of any former premiers, and Shi’ite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr called for Abadi’s resignation. The prime minister is seeking another term.

Read more by Margaret Griffis