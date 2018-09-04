Clashes at Protester’s Funeral in Basra; 17 Killed, 86 Wounded Across Iraq

At least 17 people were killed, and 86 were wounded in recent violence:

Six people were killed when security forces fired upon protesters in Basra; at least 60 more were wounded. Two policemen were killed, and at least 20 security personnel were wounded in clashes. Today’s violence began with the funeral procession for Maki Yasser, who was shot and killed yesterday. Protesters also reportedly broke into government buildings and set them on fire.

The demonstrations over jobs, corruption and poor infrastructure begin in July but had tapered off after arrests and fatalities. They were re-ignited in recent days over contaminated water in the public taps sickened thousands. A curfew is now in effect, but there are also reports that demonstrators have taken over parts of Basra.

In Abu Garma, a bomb killed a farmer in a garden.

A bomb left on a Baghdad bus wounded three passengers.

Two people were severely injured by a toss hand grenade in Bakr.

Operations in Kirkuk province left five militants dead and one wounded.

Three militants were killed in Mosul.

Read more by Margaret Griffis