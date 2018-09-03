Basra Protests Turn Violent; 16 Killed in Iraq

Video has surfaced of what is purportedly a group of Federal Police tear-gassing detained protesters at an unknown location. Protesters also reportedly set fire to the mayor’s home in Shatt al-Arab. There are also multiple reports on the Internet of security forces killing and wounding protesters in Basra.

At least 16 people were killed, and 20 were wounded in recent violence:

Three protesters were reportedly killed by security forces in Basra overnight. The injured, apparently afraid of being arrested, are avoiding area hospitals.

An attack on Albu Shahir, near Kirkuk, left ten dead.

Militants killed an elderly man and wounded 11 others who were exiting a mosque in Khanouka, near Shirqat.

Two civilians were killed and three were wounded during an attack on a tribal mobilization leader’s home in Zakhikha, near Ramadi.

In Baghdad, a bomb wounded four people near Ur district markets.

A bomb near the mayor’s home in Kirkuk wounded two people.

No casualties were reported after members of the Sinjar Resistance Units (an offshoot of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party) exchanged fire with security personnel in Sinjar.

Read more by Margaret Griffis