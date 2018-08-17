Electric Infrastructure Targeted; Six Killed in Iraq

Electrical transmission lines in Kirkuk province were attacked again, for the fifth time in a week. A bombing in Chaghmagha destroyed high tension power lines, causing loss of electricity to some areas in the province.
At least six people were killed, and five others were wounded in recent violence:
Gunmen killed a mukhtar in Mosul.
In Baghdad, a bomb wounded two people.
A bomb in Muqdadiya wounded two militiamen.
A soldier was wounded in a roadside bombing in Mahmoudiya.
Five militants were killed in Qaim.
